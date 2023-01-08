New Dubai law to allow children to choose guardian in divorce cases: Report

Kids of a certain legal age will soon be allowed to choose the parent they wish to stay with

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 2:20 PM

Children will soon be allowed to choose their guardian following a divorce according to a report published on Sunday.

According to the Arabic daily newspaper Al Bayan, Ahmad Abdul Kareem, Head of Family Reconciliation and Guidance section in Dubai Courts and Chairman of the Custody Committee in Dubai, said that imminently, a legislation will be issued allowing children of a certain legal age – 15 years for boys and 18 years for girls – to choose their guardian – their mother or their father.

The Custody Committee, affiliated to Dubai courts, was formed in April 2022 after decree no. 7 of year 2022 issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

Speaking to the daily, Ahmed Abdul Karim said that since the committee officially started its duties in August 2022, it has completed 32 eligibility reports on the social, psychological, health and criminal status of persons seeking custody.

He added that the committee had made an impact in the management of custody and that the current law wasn’t sufficient to show the interest of the child, nor the previous reports which were prepared by one social researcher and included the facts collected by the researcher.

Abdul Karim said that issuing a custody eligibility report starts with the court assigning the committee a report regarding the suitability of the guardian for custody. Then, the specialised committee member in the Child Protection Unit of the Community Development Authority makes a field visit to the applicant to evaluate family, social and economic conditions, and the ability to provide the necessary living, educational and health needs for the child. It also ensures that those seeking custody are free from any disease that poses a danger to the child.

The custody committee rules by majority of the votes and in case the votes are equal, the opinion of the chairman of the committee whose vote counts for two is the decisive factor.

Currently, the law does not permit the court or the custody committee to allow the children to choose between their father and mother for custody.

Ahmed Abdul Karim told the paper that it currently only seeks their opinion in some aspects which relate to the investigation of conditions in which the child lives and their satisfaction with the level of care provided by the parent.

He stressed that fathers and mothers need to respect the wishes and interests of their children, and not to involve them in the disputes arising from divorce.

The custody committee consists of two representatives from Dubai Courts nominated by the Director General of Dubai Courts, who will serve as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Committee, and two representatives of the Community Development Authority in Dubai nominated by the Director General of the Authority, one of whom is from its child protection unit.

The committee also includes two representatives from Dubai Police specialised in children’s protection appointed by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and an official of Dubai Courts who will serve as the rapporteur of the Committee.

