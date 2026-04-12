Man sentenced to jail, fined Dh5,000 in Sharjah for trying to export rented car

A 36-year-old Arab man has been jailed and ordered deported after a court convicted him of forging documents in a failed attempt to ship a rented vehicle outside the country.

The Sharjah court sentenced the man, identified as M.A., to six months in jail and fined him Dh5,000 after finding that he had tampered with vehicle documents and arranged to transport the car to a Dubai port in preparation for export.

The case came to light after a car rental office reported the vehicle missing when the accused failed to return it on time and became uncontactable, raising suspicions of deliberate wrongdoing.

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According to case records, the company tracked the vehicle using a GPS system, which led them to a truck driver found in possession of the car. The driver told investigators that he had been hired by M.A. to transport the vehicle to a port for shipment abroad.

Further examination of the vehicle’s documents revealed discrepancies and suspected tampering, pointing to an attempt to move the car out of the country using forged paperwork.

The complainant said he contacted the accused, who falsely claimed the vehicle was still with him and that there were no issues — statements later contradicted by evidence.

Authorities were notified, prompting an investigation that led to the suspect’s arrest and referral to court.

During trial, M.A. denied the charges, claiming he had no agreement with the truck driver to transport the vehicle. However, the court relied on tracking data, witness testimony and documentary evidence to establish intent and convict him.