Man faces trial in Sharjah for assaulting woman he mistook for his wife

An Asian man is facing trial in Sharjah for allegedly assaulting an Arab woman in front of her children after mistaking the stranger for his wife amid marital disputes.

The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court heard that the incident unfolded while the woman was walking with her children on a street in the emirate. The defendant allegedly approached her and began directing words at her that she could not understand.

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According to the complainant’s testimony, the encounter quickly escalated, prompting her to flee and seek refuge inside a nearby shop. However, she told the court that the man followed her into the shop, where he continued verbally abusing her before allegedly grabbing her by the neck in front of her children.

The woman said the incident left her children frightened and distressed as they witnessed the confrontation. She claimed in court that she had never met the defendant before and had no relationship or previous dealings with him. She also said she did not know why he had targeted her.

No denial

When confronted with the accusation, the defendant did not deny the incident but offered an unusual explanation for his actions. He told the court that he had mistaken the complainant for his wife because of a resemblance between the two women.

According to his account, he had some ongoing marital disagreements with his wife and believed the woman he encountered on the street was her. He said this mistaken identity led to the confrontation.

The defendant also told the court that he did not suffer from any illness.

The case centres on allegations that his actions endangered the woman and her children and involved verbal and physical assault in a public place.

The court has not yet issued a verdict in the case and proceedings are continuing with additional evidence to be examined.

After hearing the defendant’s statements and reviewing the allegations against him, the Sharjah Misdemeanours Court adjourned proceedings to a later hearing.

The court ordered the complainant to be summoned to appear before it and decided that witnesses should also be called to give their testimony before the case proceeds further.