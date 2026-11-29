Question: I recently lost my job, but I need to remain in Dubai until at least March so that my children can complete their school year. I am financially secure, so if I am unable to find another job in the next few weeks, I would like to explore the option of obtaining a free zone visa. Is this legal under UAE law? How does the system work, and what are the requirements for obtaining such a visa?

Response: Pursuant to your queries, the applicable legal provisions are the UAE immigration law and the cabinet resolution.

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1. Is it legally permissible to obtain a free zone visa?

You may obtain a residence visa through a free zone entity in the capacity of an investor or shareholder, if you are not employed by another employer.

Article 2(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 on Entry and Residence of Foreigners provides:

"The provisions of this Law by Decree shall apply to the foreigner wishing to enter or reside in the State, including the Free Zones."

Further, Article 36 of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 Issuing the Executive Regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021 Concerning the Entry and Residence of Foreigners recognises both working and non-working residence permit categories.

“The reason for the Residence Permit shall be determined of two main types as follows:

1. Residence Permit for work

2. Non-Working Residence Permit”

2. How does the free zone investor visa process work?

The applicant would generally need to establish a free zone entity and apply for a residence visa based on their shareholding in that entity. This does not require the applicant to secure employment with an external employer.

The process would generally involve the following steps:

Select a free zone: Choose a free zone that meets your requirements. Incorporate an entity: Select an approved business activity, reserve a trade name and submit the incorporation application and KYC documents. Obtain the trade licence: Complete the incorporation formalities and pay the applicable entity registration and licensing fees. Obtain the establishment card: Complete the relevant immigration establishment registration through the free zone authority. Complete immigration formalities: Undertake the medical fitness examination, Emirates ID biometrics and health insurance formalities, as applicable. Apply for the investor/partner visa: Submit the residence visa application along with the passport, photograph, entity licence, incorporation documents and other required supporting documents. Receive the residence permit: Upon approval of The General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs, the residence permit will be issued.

The applicant should specifically check whether the selected free zone offers an investor/partner visa under its entity formation package, the number of visas permitted, the visa validity, and the costs of incorporation and renewal charges.

There is no single fixed fee or uniform minimum investment applicable to all free zones. The costs and conditions depend on the selected free zone, business activity, licence package and visa allocation.

Based on the above, it is legally permissible for the applicant to obtain a UAE residence visa through a free zone entity.

Applicable laws:

· Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 on Entry and Residence of Foreigners

· Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 Issuing the Executive Regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021 Concerning the Entry and Residence of Foreigners

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.