Golden Visa in Dubai through property: Here's what happens to your work permit

Question: I am a professional working for a private company in Dubai. I plan to buy my first home in Dubai soon, and I understand that I may be eligible for the Golden Visa. If I opt for long-term residency, what happens to my work visa? Can I continue working at my current company? How does the process work?

Answer: Based on your queries, it is assumed you are employed by a mainland company in Dubai; therefore, UAE employment law, cabinet resolutions, and administrative resolutions apply. It is also assumed you will obtain a 10-year golden visa.

In the UAE, a holder of a golden residency visa may take up employment. This follows Article 7 of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on Employment Relations (the ‘Employment Law’), read with Article 6(1)(j) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on its implementation, which states, “Subject to Article 7 of the Decree-Law, the type of work permit shall be determined as follows:nt registered with the Ministry that wishes to employ an employee holding a golden Visa in the State.”

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Further, a prospective UAE golden residency visa holder should inform their employer to update the work permit upon issuance of the golden visa. The employer should cancel the existing work permit and apply for a new one for golden visa holders. Cancellation should follow Article 7(3) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which states,

“Procedures for cancelling work permits:

a. The submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry:

b. Completion of the required data and attached documents.

c. Payment of the fines for delays in issuing the work permit or for failure to renew it, if any.

d. Acknowledgement by the establishment of granting the worker all of his entitlements.

e. Any other conditions determined by resolution of the Minister or whomever he delegates.”

Based on the above law, once a prospective UAE golden residency visa holder's work permit is cancelled, they may sign a new employment contract with their existing employer and obtain a work permit under Administrative Resolution No. 38 of 2022, which provides guidelines for implementing Ministerial Resolution No. 46 of 2022 regarding work permits, offer letters, and employment contract forms.

The requirements to obtain a work permit through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) for a UAE golden residency visa holder in accordance with Administrative Resolution No. 38 of 2022 are:

“1. Clear coloured photo with a white background

2. A copy of a valid passport that must be valid for at least six months, with a copy of a valid residency (golden) Visa

3. Approved employment contract issued by the Ministry, which includes both the employer's and employee's signature

4. Academic Certificates: A clear certificate bearing the name of the employee, attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for the following skill levels:

Skill levels (1 & 2): Bachelor's Degree or higher attested by the competent authorities;

Skill level (3 & 4): Diploma graduate or higher - attested by the competent authorities

Skill level (5): High school certificate - attested by the competent authorities

State-issued certificates are excluded

5. Professional license issued by the competent authority, for example, doctor, nurse, etc (professional license issued by the Ministry of Health - Department of Health)/Teacher, teacher assistant (Ministry of Education- Knowledge Authority (Dubai) - Abu Dhabi Education Council - Sharjah Education Council), Fitness Trainer (Youth and Sports Authority)/Advocate (Ministry of Justice).”

Therefore, once you obtain a golden residency visa, you may ask your employer to apply for a new work permit.

You may contact the MOHRE for further clarification on this matter.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.