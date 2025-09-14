UAE: Can a father continue to sponsor family if he relocates to another country?

Question: I have been working in a company in Dubai for the past 10 years. My wife and children are currently under my sponsorship. I have recently received a job offer in Saudi Arabia, which I intend to accept. However, I would like my school-going children to complete their academic year in the UAE before joining me in Saudi Arabia. I plan to relocate next month, but I would like my wife and children to stay in the UAE until April. What are my options to ensure they can legally stay in the country during this period?

Answer: In the UAE, Article 11 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (29) of 2021 Regarding Entry and Residence of Aliens states that if an individual remains in the country illegally after his or her visa or residence permit has been cancelled or expired, such individual shall be subject to an administrative fine for each day they continue to stay illegally in accordance with the below:

“Cancelling and expiring of visa or residence:

Any alien whose visa or residence permit has been cancelled or whose residence has expired with the expiration of the period of the visa or residence permit, and does not initiate renewal – in cases in which this is permissible – or if he did not leave the State within the periods determined by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law, an administrative fine shall be imposed on him for each day in which he resides illegally in the State as of the date of the expiry of these periods, and the value of this fine shall be determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers.”

The residence permit of family members will be valid for the same duration as the sponsor’s residency permit. The residence period for family members cannot exceed the sponsor’s residence period. Once the sponsor’s permit expires, the family members’ permits shall also expire, regardless of when such residency visas were issued. This is in accordance with Article 54 (3) of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 Issuing the Executive Regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021 Concerning the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, which reads as,

“The family members' residence permit shall be granted for the same period of residence as the guarantor/head of the family, and in all cases, the validity term of residence for family members shall not exceed the validity term of the residence of the guarantor/head of the family.”

Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, you have options to manage your children’s visa status after your relocation. Once your employer cancels your residency visa, you will need to cancel the residency visas for your wife and children currently under your sponsorship. However, your wife may be eligible to sponsor her own and your children’s visas if she is employed and meets the necessary requirements. Additionally, you may consider contacting your country’s embassy or consulate in the UAE for assistance. They may be able to provide support or guidance regarding your children’s education and residency on compassionate grounds, especially if alternative sponsorship options are not available.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.