Who will take care of kids? Many UAE families yet to decide childcare after death: Data

From deciding who will care for the family dog to setting the age at which children can access an inheritance, parents in the UAE are increasingly using wills to spell out detailed instructions for life after their death. But a new survey suggests many families have yet to take even the most basic step — formally naming who would care for their children.

The shift comes as younger expats become more engaged with estate planning and technology makes the process more accessible, according to Anton Pirinen, founder and CEO of estate-planning platform Blanket. His platform has processed more than 4,000 wills in less than six months.

However, Blanket's YouGov research among 1,014 UAE expat residents found that 76 per cent of parents with children under 18 had not formally documented guardianship arrangements, while 49 per cent of expats had yet to start a will.

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“By far, the biggest misconception is that people think marriage solves it all,” Pirinen said, adding that marriage doesn't automatically mean that all assets be inherited by the surviving spouse.

Under the UAE's civil inheritance rules for non-Muslims, when someone dies without a will leaving a spouse and children, the surviving spouse receives half of the estate, while the other half is divided equally among the children, regardless of gender, Pirinen explained.

The children's share belongs to them rather than automatically passing to the surviving parent. Different distribution rules may apply if the deceased has no children, with other relatives potentially entitled to inherit.

There can also be circumstances in which the deceased's home-country inheritance law is requested by an heir, potentially changing how the estate is distributed. A registered will can allow a non-Muslim to specify who should inherit their UAE assets, including leaving the entire estate to their spouse, subject to the applicable legal framework.

When bank accounts are frozen

The consequences of dying without a will can extend beyond the eventual distribution of an estate. Bank accounts may be frozen while the legal process establishes who the heirs are, what shares they are entitled to and which inheritance rules apply.

A registered will can simplify the process by identifying beneficiaries and the person responsible for administering the estate, although court procedures are still required before funds can be released. Missing documents, disputes among heirs and assets held in different countries can add further delays.

Pirinen said Blanket had encountered cases in which surviving spouses were unable to access even joint bank accounts for months.

In one case, a couple had no UAE will and it took five months for the funds to be released. In another, a widow faced almost two years of inheritance proceedings after her husband died before completing his will. His bank accounts remained frozen, while final employment payments and life insurance proceeds were held up pending court orders.

The delays can leave families struggling to meet everyday expenses at an already difficult time.

Guardianship is not the same as custody

For parents, another important distinction is between custody and legal guardianship.

A surviving mother does not automatically lose custody of her children if their father dies. However, custody generally concerns their day-to-day care, while legal guardianship can include authority over their assets and certain important decisions.

Under the general guardianship rules described by Pirinen, authority over a child's assets may pass from the father to a guardian appointed by him, then to the paternal grandfather and ultimately the court. This means the mother is not necessarily next in line to exercise every aspect of legal guardianship.

Without a formal appointment, she may need the consent of another legally recognised guardian or court involvement for certain matters, such as relocating children abroad, arranging international travel or managing their inheritance.

The rules applicable to non-Muslim families can depend on their individual circumstances and the legal framework governing them. A properly drafted will can nominate a guardian and set out arrangements for managing children's inheritance, rather than leaving these questions to be resolved after a parent's death.

Blanket's survey found that 25 per cent of parents had discussed or agreed on guardianship arrangements without putting them in writing. A further 22 per cent had not considered the matter.

From pet instructions to inheritance at 25

Wills are also being used to set out increasingly specific instructions about what happens to an estate.

Pirinen said some parents want their children to receive their inheritance only when they reach a particular age, such as 25, rather than gaining access to the money as soon as they are legally entitled to it.

“Some people would like to put, say, 25 years as the minimum age before anything gets unlocked to the children,” he said.

One way to structure this is through a testamentary trust established in a will. The assets are held and managed by appointed trustees, who follow instructions on when and how the money should be distributed.

Parents could, for example, arrange for education and living expenses to be covered while the remaining inheritance is held until a child turns 25, or released in stages. Conditions linked to milestones such as university graduation can also be considered, provided they are clearly defined and properly structured under the relevant legal framework.

Pirinen said parents should also account for circumstances in which a child does not reach a specified milestone, such as completing a university degree.

Another option is a foundation, a separate legal entity that can hold and manage family assets according to predetermined rules. Blanket can assist clients with foundation arrangements on request.

Some clients are also including instructions for pets in their estate plans. The platform introduced the option around three months before the interview, allowing people to set out who should care for their animals after their death.

Younger expats more likely to have a will

Despite the gaps identified by the survey, the findings suggest younger expats are more likely than older residents to have started planning their estates.

Among respondents aged 25 to 34, 45 per cent said they had a will, compared with 22 per cent of those aged 45 and above. The gap was also apparent in guardianship arrangements: 31 per cent of parents aged 25 to 34 had formally documented their plans, compared with 12 per cent of parents aged 45 and above.

Overall, 56 per cent of respondents believed their assets would automatically pass to their spouse or partner if they died.

Pirinen said the cost and complexity traditionally associated with making a will had also discouraged people from taking action.

“Traditionally, it has been quite expensive to make a will in the UAE. You would spend thousands, if not tens of thousands of dirhams to put it in place,” he explained.

Blanket offers its online will service for Dh799. The platform collects clients' information digitally before a legal expert reviews the document, which Pirinen said reduces the time required from legal professionals.

The company launched shortly before Christmas 2025 and processed more than 4,000 wills in less than six months, according to Pirinen. Activity rose sharply in March, when the platform handled around 1,000 to 1,200 wills, before settling at more than 500 a month.

He said the company was aiming to process around 6,000 wills by the end of 2026.

A will, however, is not necessarily a document that can be completed once and forgotten. Changes to family circumstances, assets or a person's wishes may require an updated will to be submitted to the relevant court for review and registration.