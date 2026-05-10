E-scooter accidents in Dubai: Who is liable if rider crashes into car?

Question: While driving in Dubai, I almost crashed into an e-scooter being ridden against traffic on an internal road. This is the third time I have had a near accident with an e-scooter. I would like to understand: What is the process if an accident does happen? Who is held liable: me, as someone who followed all relevant road rules, or the e-scooter rider who was riding against traffic?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, the provisions of the UAE traffic law and subsequent executive council resolution are applicable

In the UAE, it is an obligation upon all road users to comply with traffic rules and to avoid conduct that may endanger persons or property and further provides that road users must exercise due care and comply with the directions, signs and regulations applicable to the relevant category of vehicle or transport means being operated. This is in accordance with Article 4 of the Federal Decree Law No. 14 of 2024 Concerning Traffic Regulation.

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“Every road user shall observe Traffic signs, rules and etiquette established to regulate Traffic, and shall comply with the orders and instructions issued by the Traffic Control Authority member or whoever the Authority authorises to carry out some work related to Traffic Regulations.”

In addition to the above, all must comply with the regulations governing the use of e-scooters and the guidelines concerning the operation of bicycles and e-scooters within Dubai. Such regulations provide, inter alia, that e-scooter riders are required to:

(i) use designated lanes and tracks where applicable;

(ii) comply with traffic signs and road directions; and

(iii) avoid riding in a manner that endangers the rider or other road users.

This is in accordance with Article 6 of the Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 Regulating the Use of Cycles in the Emirate of Dubai

“A Cyclist must:

1. Comply with the legislation regulating Road traffic;

2. Ride his Cycle only on the Cycle Lanes designated by the RTA;

4. Not ride an Electric Scooter owned by an individual and designated for personal use except in the areas determined by the RTA;

9. Ride in a safe manner; observe public safety requirements; exercise caution and care; and avoid any acts that may endanger his life and safety or the life and safety of other persons, such as riding while holding onto a moving Vehicle or Trailer; riding without holding the handlebar or while holding the handlebar with only one hand, unless the Cyclist is signalling with his other hand; or zigzagging while riding the Cycle;”

The above clearly specify that e-scooters should only be operated in permitted areas and in accordance with traffic flow directions. Accordingly, riding an e-scooter against the direction of traffic may constitute a violation of the applicable traffic and safety regulations in Dubai.

In the event of an accident, the matter would be reported to Dubai Police, which would investigate the incident and issue a police report detailing the preliminary allocation of fault. Such a report is generally relied upon for insurance and liability purposes. Depending on the circumstances and severity of the accident, additional civil or criminal consequences may arise.

Based on the aforementioned provisions of the law, in your case, where a motorist was operating the vehicle in compliance with the applicable traffic laws and exercising reasonable care, while the e-scooter rider was travelling against traffic or otherwise violating the applicable regulations, the e-scooter rider may be considered wholly or partially responsible for the incident. However, the final determination of liability would remain subject to the findings of the Dubai Police, and the specific facts and evidence relating to the accident, such as speed, compliance of the prevailing regulations, attentiveness, and the conduct of both parties immediately prior to the incident.

Applicable laws:

· Federal Decree Law No. 14 of 2024 Concerning Traffic Regulation

· Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 Regulating the Use of Cycles in the Emirate of Dubai

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.