Dubai: Worker awarded Dh70,000 after losing 2 fingers in machine accident

A 32-year-old Asian worker has been awarded Dh70,000 in compensation after a Dubai court held his supervisors and employer responsible for a workplace accident that left him permanently disabled.

According to court records, the worker was assigned to operate a steel-bending machine at a workshop. While carrying out the task, his hand became trapped in the equipment, resulting in the amputation of two fingers.

Investigations revealed that the worker had not received proper safety training or guidance before being instructed to use the machine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Criminal Court earlier found two Asian supervisors guilty of negligence, ruling that they had failed in their duty to ensure workplace safety.

They were sentenced to one month in jail, with the sentence suspended for three years, and ordered to pay a fine of Dh5,000. The court concluded that the lack of supervision and disregard for safety protocols directly led to the accident.

Following the criminal ruling, the injured worker filed a civil claim demanding Dh150,000 in damages, citing the physical disability, medical expenses, and financial losses he incurred as a result of the injury. The Civil Court, after reviewing the evidence and medical reports, ordered the supervisors and the company to pay Dh70,000 as fair compensation for the harm caused jointly.