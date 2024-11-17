Dubai: What are the requirements for Golden Visa holders to work in the emirate's freezone?

Question: I currently hold a property-linked Golden Visa issued in Dubai. I'm considering working with a company based in a Dubai free zone as I've been approached for an advisory or consultancy role. Is it required to obtain a work permit from MoHRE? Could you provide guidance on this matter?

Answer: As you hold a property-linked Golden Visa issued in Dubai and wish to work for a Dubai-based free zone company, the formalities differ from those for mainland employment. Your prospective employer must apply for an employee permit through the free zone authority where the company is registered.

You do not need a work permit from Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE), as MOHRE work permits are specifically required for mainland companies in the UAE, not free zone entities.

It is important for your prospective employer to check and comply with the specific requirements of the free zone in which it operates for the issuance of your work permit.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India.

