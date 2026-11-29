Question: Someone has damaged my car in our apartment building's parking area in Dubai. I recently discovered that the building's CCTV cameras may have captured the person responsible. I want to share the footage in our residents' WhatsApp group to identify the person and warn others. Would this be legal, or could I get into trouble for sharing the footage without the person's consent? What is the legal way to use CCTV recordings as evidence?

Response: Pursuant to your queries raised, the applicable legal provisions are the law regulating the security industry in the Emirate of Dubai and its subsequent resolution, the UAE criminal procedure law, the UAE data protection law and the UAE cyber law are applicable.

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1. Obtaining the CCTV Footage from Building Management

In Dubai, the installation and use of security systems, including CCTV surveillance systems, are regulated by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

In this regard, Article 4 of Law No. (12) of 2016 Regulating the Security Industry in the Emirate of Dubai provides that the Law applies throughout the Emirate of Dubai, including its special development zones and free zones.

Further, Article 19 of Resolution No. (1) of 2026 Issuing the Implementing Bylaw of Law No. (12) of 2016 Regulating the Security Industry in the Emirate of Dubai (the “Resolution implementing the Security Industry in the Emirate of Dubai”) requires security service providers, security service users and owners of major compounds to comply with the security instructions, procedures and requirements prescribed in the SIRA Preventive Systems Manual.

Additionally, Article 17(4) of the Resolution implementing the Security Industry in the Emirate of Dubai, requires an individual operating as a Security Service Provider to:

"maintain the confidentiality of any information to which he may have access in the course of performing his duties."

Accordingly, where CCTV recordings are maintained and accessed by the building's appointed security provider, the individuals handling such recordings are required to observe their applicable confidentiality obligations.

It is therefore important to distinguish between requesting the building management to preserve and review the footage and requesting the building management to provide you with a copy. The building management is not obliged to release the recording to you, particularly where it contains images or identifying information relating to other individuals.

The building management may, depending on its applicable policies and legal obligations, cooperate by reviewing the recording, confirming whether an incident was captured, preserving the relevant footage and providing it to the competent authorities upon request.

2. Sharing of the CCTV Footage in the Residents' WhatsApp Group

Article 1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021 on the Protection of Personal Data (the “UAE Data Protection Law”) defines Personal Data to include information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person, including their image.

Article 5 of the UAE Data Protection Law prescribes the following controls for processing personal data:

“Personal Data shall be processed according to the following controls:

1. Processing shall be carried out in a fair, transparent and lawful manner.”

Accordingly, CCTV footage showing an identifiable individual may constitute personal data, and its disclosure or circulation to third parties must be considered in light of the applicable data protection requirements.

Further, Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes provides:

"Whoever uses an information network, an IS, or any ITE with the intention of invading the privacy or sanctity of private or familial life of someone without his consent in cases other than those authorized by law through committing any of the following actions shall be punished with imprisonment for at least (6) six months and/or a fine of not less than (Dh 150,000) one hundred fifty thousand dirhams or more than (Dh 500,000) five hundred thousand dirhams."

3. What is the appropriate procedure for using CCTV footage as evidence?

The appropriate approach would be to request preservation of the recording from the building management and report the incident to Dubai Police.

It is important to clarify that filing a complaint with Dubai Police does not entitle the complainant to receive a copy of the CCTV footage. The recording may instead be obtained and retained by the investigating authorities as part of their investigation.

In this regard, Article 31 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 promulgating the Criminal Procedures Law (the “UAE Criminal Procedure Laws”) provides that Judicial Police Officers are responsible for detecting criminal offences, searching for their perpetrators and gathering the information and evidence necessary for investigation and indictment, “Judicial Police Officers shall detect the criminal offenses and search for their perpetrators, and shall gather information and evidence necessary for investigation and indictment.”

You may follow the below listed steps:

Notify the building management immediately: Inform the management of the damage to your vehicle and identify the approximate date, time and parking location of the incident. Request preservation of the recording: Formally request the building management to preserve the relevant CCTV footage and ensure that it is not deleted or overwritten in accordance with its normal retention cycle. File a complaint with Dubai Police: Report the incident and provide photographs of the damage, the vehicle details, the parking location and the relevant date and time. Request police assistance in obtaining the recording: Inform the investigating officer that the building's CCTV cameras may have captured the incident and request that the necessary steps be taken to obtain the footage directly from the building management.

It should be noted that the investigating authorities will determine whether the footage is required for the investigation.

Further, Article 67 of the UAE Criminal Procedures Law expressly provides that investigation procedures and their results are confidential. Accordingly, the complainant does not have an automatic right to access or circulate material forming part of an ongoing investigation.

Applicable laws:

Law No. (12) of 2016 Regulating the Security Industry in the Emirate of Dubai.

Resolution No. (1) of 2026 Issuing the Implementing Bylaw of Law No. (12) of 2016 Regulating the Security Industry in the Emirate of Dubai.

Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021 on the Protection of Personal Data

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.