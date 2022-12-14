Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution on regulation of public libraries in emirate

Wed 14 Dec 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (78) of 2022, regarding the regulation of public libraries in Dubai.

This resolution is aimed at further enhancing the dissemination of knowledge, promoting a culture of reading, fostering a strong sense of national identity among the youth, and raising awareness among them about the importance of innovation and scientific research.

The provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (78) apply to all public libraries in Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

It also applies to digital libraries.

However, libraries established under special laws that are not affiliated with the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, as well as libraries run by government entities in their office premises, are excluded from the provisions of this resolution.

The resolution outlines the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority's responsibilities and functions related to the regulation of public libraries. These include the establishment, operation and management of public libraries in Dubai, as well as the provision of human and technical resources needed by public libraries to provide high-quality services.

The Executive Authority is also tasked with organising various cultural, artistic, literary, and other activities in public libraries.

Membership in public libraries is open to all institutions and the public. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is responsible for outlining membership procedures. The duration of each public library membership subscription is five years. Membership can be renewed for a similar period.

The Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is authorised to issue the Executive Regulations necessary for implementing this resolution.

It annuls Local Order No. (9) of 2003 as well as the Executive Regulations regarding the Regulation of Public Libraries of Dubai Municipality — or any legislation that conflicts with it.

Resolution No. (78) of 2022 will be effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.