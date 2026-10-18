Dubai shared housing law 2026: 9 checks tenants must make before renting

Question: I understand there is a new law governing shared housing in Dubai. I am currently looking for shared accommodation and would like to know how I can ensure that I am not violating the law. What should I check before renting a place?

Answer: Pursuant to your query, the provisions of the Dubai Law No. (4) of 2026 Regulating the Occupation and Management of Shared Housing in the Emirate of Dubai (“Shared Housing Law”) are applicable.

As a prospective tenant you may undertake the following checks.

1. Verify that the shared housing is authorised.

Under Article 8 of the Shared Housing Law, a property may not be designated for shared housing without obtaining the required permit from the competent authority. Accordingly, a prospective tenant should confirm with the property owner or a licensed establishment managing the property to confirm that the necessary permit has been obtained and is valid.

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2. Check the permitted occupancy and accommodation arrangements.

Under Articles 9, 14, 15 and 16 of the Shared Housing Law, shared housing must comply with the applicable technical, planning, building, health and safety requirements. These include the permitted number of occupants, the space allocated to each occupant, the category of persons permitted to reside together and the relevant requirements for common facilities and services. A prospective tenant should therefore verify that the proposed occupancy arrangement is permitted and that the property is suitable for the intended residential use.

3. Confirm that the landlord or manager is authorised to lease the property.

Under Article 11 of the Shared Housing Law, only the property owner or a licensed establishment managing the property may lease shared housing, and occupants are not permitted to sublet it. Under Article 12 of the Shared Housing Law, the relevant shared-housing activity must also be duly authorised by the Dubai Land Department in accordance with the applicable licensing requirements. A prospective tenant should therefore confirm the identity and authority of the person or establishment offering the accommodation.

4. Ensure that a written tenancy contract is entered into and registered.

Under Article 17 of the Shared Housing Law, the relevant tenancy and management contracts, together with occupant information, must be entered into the Shared Housing Register maintained by the Dubai Land Department. The law also provides that tenancy contracts and amendments must be registered to be effective. A prospective tenant should request a written contract, confirm that it accurately records the agreed rent, occupancy arrangements, duration and other material terms, and obtain confirmation of the applicable registration.

5. Review the rent and other charges.

Under Article 19 of the Shared Housing Law, rent is payable monthly in advance unless otherwise agreed. The rent also includes electricity and water charges unless the parties agree otherwise, with the landlord responsible for paying the relevant utility provider. A prospective tenant should therefore clarify in writing whether utilities and other services are included in the agreed rent and identify any additional charges before signing the contract.

6. Review the rights and obligations of both parties.

Articles 18, 20, 22, 25 and 26 of the Shared Housing Law address the duration of the tenancy, termination and eviction, and the respective obligations of the lessor and occupant. In particular, Article 22 of the Shared Housing Law identifies circumstances in which early termination may be sought. A prospective tenant should carefully review the termination provisions, notice requirements, house rules and obligations concerning use of the premises, maintenance and access by the property owner.

7. Check the property’s condition and applicable safety requirements.

Under Article 16 of the Shared Housing Law, shared housing must comply with the applicable planning, building, public health, safety, fire prevention, sanitation and environmental requirements. A prospective tenant should inspect the accommodation and verify that it is maintained in a safe and habitable condition, with appropriate facilities and no apparent overcrowding or safety violations.

8. Understand the available remedies in case of a dispute.

Under Article 35 of the Shared Housing Law, an interested party may submit a written grievance against a decision or measure within 30 days of notification, subject to the procedure set out in that Article. Under Article 36 of the Shared Housing Law, the Rental Disputes Centre has exclusive jurisdiction over disputes arising under the Shared Housing Law. A prospective tenant should retain the tenancy contract, proof of payments, communications with the property owner or the establishment managing the property and any relevant details.

9. Penalties for Non-Compliance

Under Article 29 of the Shared Housing Law, any person who commits an act in violation of this Law or the decisions issued pursuant to it shall be subject to a fine of not less than Dh500,000. The fine shall be doubled if the same violation is repeated within one year from the date of the preceding violation, provided that the maximum fine shall not exceed Dh1,000,000. An unauthorised arrangement may also expose tenants to occupancy disruptions and difficulties enforcing their contractual rights.

Further, Article 16 of the Shared Housing Law requires shared housing to comply with the applicable planning and building requirements and prescribed health, safety and technical standards. Dubai Municipality has issued the Planning and Building Requirements Guide for Shared Housing and Permitted Areas, which provides further guidance on the planning and building standards applicable to such accommodation. Accordingly, a prospective tenant should verify that the property is duly authorised for shared housing and complies with the applicable requirements.

In accordance with the aforementioned, a prospective tenant should, before renting shared accommodation in Dubai, verify that:

the property is duly permitted for shared housing and the property owner or managing establishment is authorised,

the proposed occupancy complies with the applicable requirements,

the tenancy contract is properly documented and registered.

the payment of the rent and utility arrangements are reviewed and clarified along with the provision of termination of the tenancy contract.

the accommodation complies with the applicable health and safety requirements.

The aforesaid checks may reduce the risk of entering into an arrangement that does not comply with the Shared Housing Law.

Applicable law:

Dubai Law No. (4) of 2026 Regulating the Occupation and Management of Shared Housing in the Emirate of Dubai

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.