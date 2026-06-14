Dubai rent law explained: Can tenants pay monthly instead of 4 cheques?

Question: Does UAE law specify that rent cheques must be collected in four or six instalments? I want to pay my rent monthly. Is there anything that prevents me from doing so? How can I negotiate with my real estate office, which insists on collecting the rent in four cheques?

Answer: Based on your question, it is assumed you are a resident of Dubai or considering renting an apartment there, so the Dubai rent law applies.

In Dubai, a landlord and tenant may mutually agree on the number of rent payments, whether monthly, quarterly, half yearly, or yearly. If they do not agree, the rent must be paid in four equal quarterly instalments, payable in advance each quarter. This follows Article 12 of Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Dubai (the “Dubai Rent Law”), which states, “A Tenant shall pay the Landlord the Rent on the dates mutually agreed upon by them. In the absence of an agreement or where it is impossible to verify the payment dates, the Rent must be annually paid in four (4) equal instalments to be settled in advance."

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Under the law, there is no specific legal requirement that rent be paid in four or six cheques if the real estate office and the tenant agree to a different arrangement. Therefore, monthly rent payments can be agreed upon. However, if the landlord does not agree to monthly payments and the tenancy agreement requires four cheques, those terms are binding. You may try to reach a mutual agreement with the real estate office regarding monthly payments.

Applicable law: Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.