Can landlords in Dubai evict tenants to sell property within few months' notice?

Question: I live in a rented apartment in Dubai and my landlord has informed me that he wants to sell the property and has asked me to vacate within two months. My tenancy contract is still valid for several months. Am I legally required to move out before my lease expires and what are my rights as a tenant under UAE law?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as the property you rented is located in Dubai, the provisions of the Dubai land laws are applicable.

In the emirate of Dubai, upon expiry of the lease contract, a landlord may seek eviction of a tenant from a property only in specific circumstances.

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Where a landlord intends to sell a property, a tenant must be notified of the reason for eviction at least twelve months prior to the eviction date, and such notice must be served through a notary public or by registered mail. However, commonly the notary attested notification is served upon the tenant through Tableegh courier service. This is in accordance with the Article 25(2)(d) of the Amended Dubai Land Law:

“Upon expiry of the lease contract, the landlord may seek eviction of the tenant from the real property only if: (d) The leased real property owner wishes to sell it.

For the purposes of paragraph (2) of this Article, the landlord must notify the tenant of the eviction reasons at least twelve months before the date of eviction, and the notice must be served through a notary public or by registered mail.”

Further, a landlord's intention to sell a property does not automatically terminate an existing tenancy agreement. A tenancy contract remains binding on the landlord and the tenant until its expiry, and any purchaser of a property acquires it subject to the rights of the existing tenant.

This is in accordance with the Article 28 of Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai provides that:

"The transfer of ownership of the leased property to a new owner shall not affect the tenant's right to continue occupying the property in accordance with the lease agreement concluded with the previous owner, provided that the lease has a fixed date."

In accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the law, If the landlord wants you to vacate the property for the purpose of its sale, the landlord must serve a valid 12-month eviction notice through a notary public or registered mail. In the absence of compliance with these statutory requirements, the tenant may, where applicable, seek to enforce its rights before the Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC) should any dispute arise.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm are on www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.