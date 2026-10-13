Dubai Police warn of limits to online criticism: Comments must not be used to harm others

Dubai Police warned social media users that online criticism can cross legal boundaries when comments are deliberately used to damage a person’s or business’s reputation.

While people are free to express their opinions online, they must not exploit digital platforms to harm others, said Major Yasser Juma Mohammed, head of the Social Media Crimes Section at Dubai Police. He added that there are limits to expressing opinions and that people must not exploit online comments to damage others' reputations or interests.

Speaking on the Dubai Police Podcast, he cited a case in which a group of people were arrested for posting false negative reviews about a company on Google Maps.

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The company’s management filed a complaint after noticing a series of negative reviews that it said were affecting its business. Investigations revealed that several commercial shops allegedly formed groups to post false comments about the company, causing financial losses, Yasser said.

Dubai Police formed a team to investigate the accounts, identify the users behind them, and take action against those responsible. He said the suspects were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.

The case shows how online comments can have consequences beyond the digital space, especially when they are used deliberately to damage a business’s reputation.

When does an online comment become a crime?

Yasser explained that online comments may lead to legal accountability when they cross the line from expressing an opinion to insulting or defaming another person.

Cybercrimes can include offences committed through social media and other digital platforms, such as insults, threats, spreading rumours, electronic fraud and hacking social media accounts.

He urged users to respect others’ rights and avoid publishing content that could expose them to legal action.

He also cautioned against assuming that fake accounts offer protection from accountability. Dubai Police officers are trained to investigate such accounts and gather information that can help identify the people behind them, he said.

Can criticism of a business lead to legal action?

The Google Maps case illustrates the distinction between sharing an honest review and deliberately posting false comments to cause harm.

According to Yasser, the investigation found that those involved had posted comments about the company despite not having visited its premises.

He urged social media users to think carefully about what they publish and consider the potential impact on the people or businesses targeted.

Dubai Police warn against spreading rumors

Legal accountability may also extend to people who reshare rumours, not just those who originally publish them, Yasser warned.

He urged the public to verify information before circulating it and rely on official authorities and trusted sources.

Even announcements originally published by government authorities can become outdated when rules or circumstances change. Resharing old information without checking whether it remains relevant could therefore cause problems, he said.

During crises and emergencies, he advised residents to follow official instructions and avoid circulating unverified images or videos that could fuel rumours or undermine community security.

For guidance on emerging fraud methods and digital threats, residents can visit Dubai Police’s eCrime Hub, an awareness platform offering information and advice on online safety..