Dubai hotel apartments: Long-term stay contracts, tenant rights explained

Question: I am planning to move into a hotel apartment in Dubai. How is the tenant-management relationship regulated here? Are long-term contracts available? What rights would I have as a tenant?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as the hotel apartment you intend to move in is located in Dubai, the provision of the Dubai rent law is applicable. However, hotel apartments may also be subject to the terms and conditions agreed between the parties and the regulations applicable to the hospitality sector in Dubai.

A tenancy relationship is established and regulated through a tenancy contract entered into between a landlord and a tenant. This is in accordance with the Article 4 of the Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlord and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai (the “Dubai Rent Law”):

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“The contractual relationship between landlord and tenant will be regulated by a written lease contract signed by both parties and detailing, in a manner allowing no room for uncertainty, a description of the leased real property, the purpose of the lease contract, the name of the owner, the number and type of the land, and the area where the real property is located. It will also determine the term of the lease contract, the rent, and payment method.”

Based on the aforementioned provision of law, hotel apartments in Dubai may offer both short-term and long-term stay arrangements depending upon the policies of the hotel apartment operator and the agreed contractual terms.

Therefore, before entering into such arrangement, you may review the tenancy contract carefully to understand the duration of stay, renewal terms, maintenance obligations, security deposit conditions, what utilities are included and termination clauses.

As a tenant, you may have the right to occupy and use the premises in accordance with the agreed terms, and the operator or landlord may be obligated to maintain the premises in a condition fit for use during the term of occupancy in accordance with the prevailing regulations in Dubai.

Applicable law:

• Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlord and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.