Dubai: Expat kills friend after heated argument; court sentences him to life

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence handed down to an Arab man who was found guilty of murdering his friend following a heated argument inside his residence in the Jumeirah area. The court also ordered that the convict be deported after serving his sentence.

The case dates back to October 2022, when a woman alerted the police about a suspected murder in an apartment in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) area. The woman, who was a friend of both the victim and the accused, told investigators that she had visited the suspect in the hospital earlier that day. During the visit, he appeared anxious and asked her to go to his apartment to check on a mutual friend.

When she arrived at the address, she was horrified to find the victim lying motionless on the floor, his body soaked in blood and wrapped in bedsheets. She immediately called the police to report what she had seen.

Officers who responded to the scene found evidence of a violent altercation. The suspect, however, had already left the hospital where he had been receiving treatment and was missing from his residence. Police launched a manhunt and summoned his father for questioning.

The father told investigators that his son’s behaviour had changed noticeably in recent months. He also revealed that on the day of the crime, the victim had visited the accused at home, and a fierce argument erupted between the two men. The father said he left the house shortly after the quarrel but later received a disturbing call from his son admitting that he had assaulted his friend, who had died as a result. The accused also told his father he intended to flee the country.

Acting swiftly, police tracked the suspect to a hotel in another emirate, where he was preparing to leave the UAE with the help of his brother. He was arrested and referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which charged him with premeditated murder.

The Dubai Criminal Court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The ruling was later upheld by the Court of Appeal, confirming the initial verdict and ordering his deportation after serving the sentence.