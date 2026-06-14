Dubai court orders man to return Dh1.35 million to partner, says profits don't cancel debt

The Dubai Civil Court has ordered an Arab national to immediately return Dh1,350,000 million in investment capital to a partner. The court rejected the defendant's argument that he should be cleared of the debt because he had already paid more than Dh1 million in commercial profits to the investor.

The landmark judicial ruling establishes a critical legal precedent in the local business sector, confirming that the distribution of previous financial returns does not legally entitle an investment manager to permanently withhold the original baseline capital from its rightful owner.

According to official court files, the plaintiff had handed over the substantial sum of Dh1.35 million to the defendant a few years ago under a mutual commercial agreement. The capital was specifically earmarked to invest the funds into a local car trading enterprise, which initially seemed lucrative.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, after the initial phase of the venture, the relationship soured when the defendant pocketed the entire principal amount. He completely failed to fulfill his ongoing commercial obligations or return the seed capital, despite facing relentless official demands from the investor over an extended period.

During the legal proceedings, the defendant’s legal counsel heavily argued that the civil lawsuit should be thrown out entirely. The defence pointed to the fact that the plaintiff had already successfully received Dh1,100,000 in dividends and profits during the active lifetime of the business relationship, claiming this coverage settled the matter.

However, the Dubai Civil Court flatly rejected the defence's logic. The presiding judge ruled that past profit distributions are legally separate from the baseline capital and do not absolve an investment manager of their strict legal obligation to return the principal sum upon the investor's request.

To secure the judgment, the court relied heavily on modern digital forensics, using explicit logs of WhatsApp messages exchanged between the two Arab nationals. These text records conclusively proved to the judiciary that the Dh1.35 million was strictly a business investment principal intended for ultimate return, completely dismantling the defendant's claims.

Consequently, the court ordered the defendant to repay the full Dh1.35 million principal. In addition to the lump sum, the court slapped the defendant with a 5 per cent annual legal interest fee, calculated from the exact date the lawsuit was filed until the payment is settled in full, alongside all litigation expenses.