Dubai court says new divorce-for-harm case can be filed despite rejection abroad

Dubai’s highest court has ruled that a wife may pursue a fresh divorce-for-harm claim in the UAE even if an earlier case was dismissed abroad, provided she can demonstrate that the harm continued or recurred.

The case involved a woman who filed a personal status claim in Dubai seeking divorce on grounds of harm, alongside financial and custodial claims relating to the couple’s child. She alleged that her husband abandoned her, failed to provide maintenance, and left her to cover household and childcare expenses alone.

Court records show she had previously filed cases in Sudan and Egypt. However, she argued before the Dubai courts that the harm had continued and escalated after those foreign proceedings concluded.

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In UAE personal status law, divorce for harm (known as darar in Arabic) is a fault-based divorce mechanism available to Muslim women who were not granted the right to unilateral divorce in their marriage contract.

Under Federal Law No. 28 of 2005, a wife can petition the court for divorce if she can prove that her husband’s conduct has caused harm that makes continuing the marriage impossible. The definition of harm is broad and includes abandonment, failure to provide maintenance, verbal or physical abuse, and other forms of mistreatment.

Husband contested jurisdiction

The husband contested the claim, arguing that the matter had already been decided abroad and should not be relitigated in Dubai.

The Dubai court disagreed. It held that the earlier rulings did not prevent it from hearing the case because the claim was based on renewed and continuing harm, not merely the same facts previously adjudicated.

The judgement makes clear that the rejection of a divorce case outside the UAE does not, by itself, create a permanent bar before Dubai courts. If renewed or ongoing harm is proven, the cause of action may arise again and can be examined independently.

Legal opinion

Dr Hasan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the ruling highlights an important distinction in family law.

“A previous dismissal of a divorce claim outside the UAE does not necessarily create a permanent bar before the UAE courts,” he said. “If the claimant can demonstrate that the harm has been renewed or has continued, the cause of action may arise again.”

He added that the ruling reinforces the principle that UAE courts focus on the present state of the relationship and the evidence before them. “In cases involving ongoing marital harm, the development of new facts can be legally significant,” Dr Elhais said.

The decision is particularly relevant in cross-border family disputes, where spouses may have litigated in multiple jurisdictions. “The refusal of a claim abroad does not automatically deprive a spouse of the right to seek protection before the UAE courts if fresh or continuing harm can be proved,” he said.