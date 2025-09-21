Dubai: What changes in will can a couple make after parting ways?

Question: My wife and I are parting ways on mutual terms. What changes am I legally permitted to make to my will in Dubai under these circumstances? What are the relevant rules and procedures I should be aware of?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, the provision of the personal status for non-Muslims is applicable; it is assumed that you are not a Muslim by your faith, and you already have a will.

A testator has full freedom to dispose of their estate as they see fit, and such wills should be registered.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Article 11 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status for Non-Muslims states: “The testator shall have the right to leave a will with the entire property he owns in the State in favour of anybody he wants in accordance with the controls specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law.”

You may at any time change your beneficiaries, remove your spouse, or alter executor appointments at your sole and absolute discretion. The amended will must follow the required formalities, such as being in writing, signed before the competent authority, and, where necessary, witnessed so that it is legally enforceable in Dubai.

In conclusion, you may update or revoke your will at any time to reflect your mutual separation. It is advisable to complete the process through the proper registry to ensure your wishes are valid under UAE law. You may consult a legal practitioner in the UAE for further advice.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.