Dubai probes case of art student who grew narcotic plant at home for creativity

Dubai Public Prosecution is investigating a case involving a university student who allegedly grew a narcotic plant at home after being influenced by an online video, before his actions led to his arrest.

According to the Dubai Public Prosecution, the case began late at night when police patrol officers noticed a young man behaving in an unsteady and unusual manner near a sports club.

Officers approached him to check on his condition, but he appeared in a confused state and struggled to respond to their questions. His speech was unclear, and his movements suggested he was not fully aware of his surroundings. When asked about his situation, he failed to give a coherent explanation and instead pointed, with difficulty, towards where his car was parked nearby.

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Growing suspicious, officers searched the vehicle and found dried black plant material stored inside. The substance was seized and later referred to a forensic laboratory, where tests confirmed it to be a narcotic plant.

During questioning, the student told investigators he studies arts at a university and has a passion for drawing and design. He said he got inspired with the idea after watching a video on YouTube in which an artist claimed that using the plant enhanced creativity and helped produce better artwork.

Driven by curiosity and belief in those claims, the student said he began searching for the plant. During repeated trips to a European country, he visited a plant nursery, obtained seeds, and later cultivated the plant at home. After harvesting it, he dried the substance and began using it.

He admitted that the experience did not match what he had expected. Instead of improving his creativity, the substance caused hallucinations, affected his concentration, and led to a steady decline in both his academic performance and his interest in art.

Dubai Public Prosecution warned that misleading online content can have serious consequences, urging the public to avoid experimenting with unknown substances and to rely on credible information.