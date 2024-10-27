Dubai: Can owners rent properties without a real estate broker?

Photo used for ilustrative purposes

Question: I own an apartment in mainland Dubai. Do I need to go through a real estate agent to rent it out? Can you please explain the legalities of doing this?

Answer: In Dubai, it is not mandatory for a landlord or owner of an apartment to engage the services of a real estate broker to rent an apartment.

A real estate broker is an individual who provides real estate brokering services in accordance with Bylaw No. (85) of 2006 Regulating the Real Estate Brokers Register in the Emirate of Dubai.

Furthermore, real estate brokers are required to obtain a license from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) of Dubai under Article (3) of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Law, which states, “No Person may engage in Real Estate Brokerage activities in the Emirate unless he is licensed by the Competent Entities and entered in the Register.”

In addition, Article 14 to Article 25 of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Law provides for the obligations of the real estate broker.