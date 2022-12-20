Dubai: Can employees be placed on probation more than once?

Parents have been asked to monitor children and their online activities
The law states that employers in the UAE can place employees on probation for a period not exceeding six months.
Can an employer put an employee on probation more than once? Dubai Courts recently shared a video stating clearly that this is not permissible.
If an employee has completed the probation period successfully, the contract "becomes valid according to the agreed terms."
Employees can opt to join another company during the probation period; however, they must serve one-month notice to their current employers. If they wish to leave the job and exit the country, they must give 14 days notice.
If the employer wishes to terminate the employee on probation, they may do so with 14 days notice.
