Dubai: Can employees be placed on probation more than once?

The law states that employers in the UAE can place workers on probation, and that the period must not exceed six months

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 7:20 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 8:09 AM

The law states that employers in the UAE can place employees on probation for a period not exceeding six months.

Can an employer put an employee on probation more than once? Dubai Courts recently shared a video stating clearly that this is not permissible.

If an employee has completed the probation period successfully, the contract "becomes valid according to the agreed terms."

Employees can opt to join another company during the probation period; however, they must serve one-month notice to their current employers. If they wish to leave the job and exit the country, they must give 14 days notice.

If the employer wishes to terminate the employee on probation, they may do so with 14 days notice.

ALSO READ: