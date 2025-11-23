UAE: Man fails to prove longtime friend owes him Dh220,000; case dismissed

Under the UAE legal system, any party making a claim must provide evidence to support it. This rule was once again brought to light by a recent ruling in Al Ain, when the Court of First Instance dismissed a case filed by a man who failed to prove lending his friend over Dh200,000.

According to the court ruling, issued on November 20, the claimant sought repayment of Dh220,000 from someone he said had been his friend for years, claiming that he gave him the money as a loan.

The plaintiff claimed that over a period of time, he had transferred the money to the defendant’s bank account as a personal loan. He argued that the funds were intended to assist the defendant, who had requested the money due to financial difficulties. Despite repeated demands for repayment, the plaintiff said the defendant had refused to return the sum and provided the court with bank transfer receipts to support his claim.

Defendant denies

During court proceedings, the defendant denied ever receiving the money as a loan. He maintained that there was no contractual obligation to repay any amount.

After reviewing the case, the court ruled that the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient proof that the transferred funds were indeed a loan. Under UAE civil law, the burden of proof lies with the claimant, particularly when the defendant denies any debt.

As a result, the court rejected the plaintiff’s claim entirely. Furthermore, in accordance with UAE civil procedure, the plaintiff was ordered to bear all legal fees and court costs associated with the case.

This ruling highlights the necessity for clear agreements and documentation when transferring funds between individuals, even among friends.