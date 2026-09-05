WhatsApp messages help lender get back Dh120,000 loan after borrower ignores him

A court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a man to repay a Dh120,000 loan and pay Dh15,000 in compensation after he borrowed money during an emergency but allegedly began ignoring the lender's requests for repayment.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that the borrower must return the full amount he received and compensate the lender for the distress caused by the ordeal. According to court records, the lender transferred money to the borrower in two separate payments — first Dh20,000, then Dh100,000.

The lender told the court that the borrower had asked for the money after experiencing an unexpected emergency and had promised to repay it. But when the time came to settle the debt, the borrower allegedly began avoiding calls and messages.

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The lender eventually filed a civil lawsuit demanding the return of Dh120,000, plus compensation for being deprived of the use of his money.

The evidence

To support his case, the lender submitted bank transfer receipts for both payments. He also presented WhatsApp conversations between the two men.

The messages showed the borrower acknowledging that he had received the money and repeatedly promising to pay it back before allegedly starting to dodge the lender's demands.

During the court proceedings, the borrower admitted receiving the full Dh120,000. He told the court he had borrowed the money because of an emergency and had always planned to repay it.

However, he claimed the two parties had never agreed on a specific repayment date. He denied refusing to pay and blamed his failure to do so on further financial difficulties.

He asked the court to reject any demand beyond the original Dh120,000 and to dismiss the claim for compensation.

The court's decision

The court found that the borrower's own admission, the bank transfer receipts, and the WhatsApp messages clearly proved the debt existed and remained unpaid.

Judges noted a fundamental principle — a person cannot keep someone else's money without a legal reason and must return what they have received.

The court also ruled that withholding the money had deprived the lender of its use and caused him emotional distress.