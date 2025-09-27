  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh150,000 for trying to sell villa he does not own

Criminal proceedings had previously confirmed that the defendant had unlawfully taken money through fraud by pretending to sell the villa and providing fake keys

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 11:29 AM

A man who deceived another by promising to sell a villa he did not own has been ordered by the Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Cases to pay a total of Dh150,000.

The ruling includes Dh100,000 for the money obtained through fraud and Dh50,000 in compensation for material and psychological damages.

The case unfolded when the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the defendant, claiming that he had paid an advance of Dh100,000 for a villa allegedly priced at Dh450,000.

After the payment, the plaintiff discovered that the defendant did not own the property and had intentionally misled him.

According to the court’s ruling, criminal proceedings had previously confirmed that the defendant had unlawfully taken the money through fraudulent means by pretending to sell the villa and providing fake keys. The criminal judgment, which has now become final, served as a basis for the civil claim.

The court noted that the defendant neither appeared in court nor appointed a representative to respond to the case, and he failed to prove any legal claim to the funds. Consequently, the full amount of Dh100,000 was deemed due to the plaintiff.

Regarding compensation, the court emphasised that the defendant’s actions directly caused both financial loss and emotional distress. Establishing a clear link between the fraudulent act and the resulting damage, the court awarded an additional Dh50,000 to cover these losses. In total, the court ordered the defendant to pay Dh150,000, along with associated legal costs and fees.