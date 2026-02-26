Employee to pay over Dh290,000 to company in embezzlement case: Abu Dhabi court

A labour court in Abu Dhabi has ordered an employee to pay over Dh290,000 to his former company, after he was found guilty of embezzling the firm's money.

Court documents showed that the man had been working for the company since August 24, 2024, as a public relations manager, with a monthly salary of Dh17,000 (basic salary of Dh10,500). To make work easier, the firm had granted him power of attorney.

Money was then transferred to his account time to time to facilitate the business until the company realised that he misused Dh294,304.24 of its funds in total. The firm decided to immediately terminate his contract for breach of trust and financial misconduct based on Article 44 of UAE Labour Law.

In a document presented to the court, the company said it found out that its former employee:

Purchased mobile phones worth Dh28,077.24 using the company's funds but failed to deliver the devices to his employer

Received a salary advance of Dh14,236 while in Jordan, which he failed to repay despite his promises to do so

Mishandled Dh9,000 transferred to him by the company without disclosing the expenditure

Obtained loans from the plaintiff totalling Dh243,515 which remain unpaid

Incurred traffic fines amounting to Dh2,690 during the course of his work

Seized Dh5,317 transferred to him to complete company tasks but failed to return the amount, along with an additional Dh449 transferred to him which was also not refunded to the company.

Upon asking an expert to revise the funds and detect any misappropriations, the Abu Dhabi Labour Court–First Instance ordered the accused to pay Dh290,383.66 to the company plus court charges and Dh500 as lawyers' fees.