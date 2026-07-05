Can a maid switch employers in UAE? What sponsors should know; law explained

Question: I have a maid who has been with me for five years. She is on my visa. She now wants to pursue other opportunities. What is the legal way to go about this?

Answer: Pursuant to your query, the provisions of UAE domestic workers law and the subsequent cabinet resolution are applicable.

In the UAE, a domestic worker has the right to transfer to a new employer, as long as the terms and conditions of the employment contract have been fulfilled and the transfer is carried out in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), while safeguarding the rights of the current employer.

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Additionally, where a domestic worker transfers to another employer in accordance with the applicable laws, the current employer is not required to bear the cost of the worker's return ticket to her home country.

This is in accordance with Article 21 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 On Domestic Workers (the “UAE Domestic Workers Law”), which states:

“1. The Worker shall have the right to transfer to a new Employer, provided that all contractual requirements contained in the Employment Agreement are fulfilled, taking into account the rights of the original Employer, and in accordance with the conditions and procedures issued by a decision of the Minister.

2. The Employer shall not be bound by the expenses of returning the Worker to the Worker's country if the Worker joins another job in accordance with the provisions of this Decree Law, its implementing regulations and decisions issued by the Ministry.”

The Ministry is defined as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) under Article (1) of the Domestic Workers Law.

Further, where a domestic worker recruited by designation or by name wishes to transfer to a new employer during the effective term of the first employment contract, a new employer is required to reimburse the original employer for part of the recruitment expenses paid by an original employer for recruitment of a domestic worker. Such reimbursement shall be calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed under the Executive Regulations.

What does the law say?

In addition, a new employer shall reimburse the government fees paid by an original employer for the recruitment and employment of a domestic worker, unless otherwise agreed between an original employer and a new employer. This is in accordance with Article 6(7) Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022 (the " Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2022"), which states:

"Where a Domestic Worker recruited by designation by name desires, throughout the effective term of the first contract, to transfer to a new Employer, the new Employer shall pay to the original Employer part of the amount that had been paid by the latter to the Domestic Worker recruitment office. Such amount shall be calculated according to the same formula set out in Clause (2) of this Article, in addition to paying government fees that had been paid by the original Employer for the recruitment and employment of the Domestic Worker, unless otherwise agreed upon between the original Employer and the new Employer."

Further, where a domestic worker wishes to transfer to a new employer following the renewal of an employment contract, a new employer shall reimburse the government fees paid by an original employer for renewing the contract, provided that the transfer takes place within the first three months from the contract renewal, unless otherwise agreed between an original employer and a new employer. This is in accordance with Article 6 (8) of Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2022, which states:

" If the Domestic Worker, following the renewal of his contract, desires to transfer to a new Employer, the latter shall, in such case, pay any government fees that had been paid by the original Employer to renew the contract if such transfer is made within the first three months from the contract renewal, unless otherwise agreed upon between the original Employer and the new Employer."

Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, if your domestic worker wishes to pursue another employment opportunity within the UAE, she may transfer to a new employer, provided that the contractual obligations under the employment agreement have been fulfilled. You may settle all outstanding dues and the appropriate visa cancellation or transfer procedures are completed through the competent authorities to avoid any disputes

Applicable law:

Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 On Domestic Workers

Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.