Questions before buying property: Is 100% financing legal in Dubai?
- PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 8:53 AM
Question: I have seen advertisements on social media claiming 100% financing for properties in Dubai. Is this legal here? Please advise on the financial requirements before buying a property in Dubai.
Answer: In the UAE, while purchasing a property through mortgage finance, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) regulations stipulate that banks and financial institutions must ensure a minimum buyer contribution.