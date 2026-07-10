UAE court orders man to pay woman Dh20,000 for breaking into her home

An Al Ain court has found a man guilty and ordered him to compensate a woman after he unlawfully breached her privacy and entered her private residence entirely against her will.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay financial damages of Dh20,000 to the victim following a traumatic trespassing incident that severely compromised her privacy and left her fearing for her safety inside her home.

According to official court records, the woman filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant following a prior criminal court conviction. The criminal judiciary had already found the man guilty of trespassing on private property under circumstances strictly prohibited by UAE law. A legal certificate presented during the civil proceedings confirmed that the criminal verdict was final and had not been appealed, making the conviction legally binding.

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In her civil claim, the plaintiff stated that the intruder's sudden, unauthorized, and aggressive entry into her home caused her severe psychological distress, panic, and prolonged anxiety, effectively stripping away her sense of domestic security. Case files also revealed that the intrusion was not an isolated event, but rather part of a continuous history of disputes and friction between the two individuals.

Upon reviewing the case, the civil court noted that because the defendant’s guilt had already been definitively established by the criminal judiciary, his civil liability for the harmful incident was legally absolute and could not be re-examined.

The judge ruled that the defendant’s actions directly caused undeniable moral and psychological harm to the plaintiff, invoking core UAE legal principles which dictate that any act causing damage to another obligates the perpetrator to provide restitution.

Consequently, the Al Ain Court ordered the man to pay Dh20,000 in damages to the victim to rectify the psychological distress she suffered, in addition to covering all associated litigation and court expenses.