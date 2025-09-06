  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Law firm ordered to repay over Dh500,000 for defrauding client

Following a criminal complaint, the firm was fined Dh5,000 for unlawfully obtaining the plaintiff’s money.

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 2:02 PM

A law firm in Al Ain found guilty of deceiving a client has been ordered by the Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims to repay Dh503,591, in a move highlighting the UAE judiciary’s strict stance against fraud.

According to court records, the plaintiff approached the firm seeking help to recover his funds but was misled into believing his case had been won. He was instructed to transfer money to a bank account provided by the firm, ultimately handing over Dh503,591. Only later did he realise he had been defrauded.

Following a criminal complaint, the firm was fined Dh5,000 for unlawfully obtaining the plaintiff’s money. Using this evidence, the plaintiff filed a civil case seeking repayment, additional compensation for material and moral damages, and legal interest.

The court ruled that the evidence, including the criminal order and bank receipts, clearly demonstrated the firm’s wrongdoing. “When sufficient evidence is presented, the court is not required to conduct further investigations or appoint experts,” the judgment stated.

The court ordered the firm to repay the full amount to the plaintiff but excluded legal interest from the repayment. The ruling serves as a warning to clients and firms alike about the consequences of fraudulent conduct in financial dealings.