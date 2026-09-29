Linking facts, preparing drafts: How 5 UAE AI agents review legal cases in hours

The UAE Ministry of Justice has showcased a suite of five specialised artificial intelligence agents that demonstrate how the technology has slashed the time required to review case files from several days to just a few hours, as part of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which is held at Adnec Centre, Abu Dhabi until 1 October.

The five agents, which integrate with the Ministry's existing electronic court systems, each perform a distinct function: the Case File Review Assistant classifies documents and extracts key information; the Case Analysis Assistant links facts and identifies legal issues; the Legal Research Assistant compiles relevant legislation and precedents; the Decision Support Assistant summarises legal options available to the judge; and the Judgment Drafting Assistant prepares a non-binding preliminary draft judgment, which remains fully subject to judicial review and approval.

Of the seven stages in the review process, five are supported by AI agents. The remaining two stay exclusively with the judge. This distribution of responsibilities is intended not only to accelerate procedures, but to free judges from routine preparatory tasks so they can focus more effectively on the substance of cases and the assessment of facts, contributing directly to both the quality of judicial decisions and the speed of proceedings.

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Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Assistant Undersecretary for the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector and General Coordinator of the Congress, said the balance between automation and human judgement is one of the key foundations of successful digital transformation within the judicial sector.

"This approach ensures that judicial discretion and final decision-making remain entirely in the hands of the judge," he said, adding that the initiative "strengthens the UAE's position as a global model for responsible digital justice."

Visitors to the Ministry's pavilion at the Congress can experience a live demonstration of the system, tracing the full journey of a case from digital submission through to judicial review, providing both specialist and non-specialist audiences with a practical understanding of how AI can support judicial work.

The initiative forms part of the UAE's broader vision to build a justice system that is more efficient, responsive and user-centred, while maintaining the legal safeguards and human oversight that remain fundamental to any technological transformation in the administration of justice. The Ministry added that deployment of the agents will be expanded progressively following further evaluation and integration with judicial partner entities.