948 workers in Abu Dhabi receive Dh7.8 million in labour dues after court settlements

A total of Dh7,811,933 of financial labour dues were recovered for 948 workers by an Abu Dhabi court within three months, in a move that supports job stability in the emirate and safeguard workers' financial entitlements.

Payments were collected by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, through judicial deposits and direct payments under amicable settlements of three collective cases, from total claims of Dh12.3 million. The amounts were recovered through joint efforts by the court, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the parties involved in enforcement.

Under the settlements, 457 workers got their entitlements in full while 491 received partial payments. The remaining amounts were scheduled through regular instalment plans to ensure continued collection.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to receiving the money, the settlement mechanism enabled workers to retain their jobs with the companies concerned, promoting stable employment relationships, supporting economic activity and ensuring business continuity.

Resolving labour disputes in the UAE

During the first half of 2026, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) successfully resolved 98.6 per cent of labour disputes amicably.

According to data released by the ministry, 185,793 labour disputes were settled through its dispute resolution system. Only 2,481 cases, representing 1.4 per cent of the total, were referred to the judiciary for further action.

A significant factor contributing to this high resolution rate is the authority granted to MoHRE to directly adjudicate labour disputes involving claims of up to Dh50,000. This progressive measure has accelerated the dispute resolution process, significantly reduced the burden on local courts, and enabled claimants to receive their legal entitlements much faster.