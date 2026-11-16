Abu Dhabi hotel brawl: What UAE law says about fighting, self-defence

Eight people were sentenced following a brawl at an Abu Dhabi hotel, with six receiving six-month jail terms, Dh300,000 fines and deportation, while two others were fined Dh50,000 each. The case also saw two who filmed and shared footage of the altercation face punishment, highlighting how legal consequences can extend beyond those physically involved in a fight.

But what does UAE law say about getting into a physical altercation, defending yourself or filming a fight and posting it online? Getting into a physical fight in the UAE can lead to jail time, hefty fines and even deportation for expatriates, but the law also recognises the right to self-defence, a legal expert has explained.

The punishment depends on the severity of the injuries, the circumstances of the altercation and the role played by each person involved, said legal expert Hesham Elrafei.

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Under Article 390 of the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law, anyone who assaults another person and causes an injury or illness that prevents the victim from carrying out their normal daily activities for more than 20 days can face imprisonment and a fine. For less serious injuries, the punishment can reach up to one year in jail and a fine of up to Dh10,000.

More serious consequences carry heavier penalties. Deliberately causing permanent disability can attract up to seven years in prison under Article 388, while an assault that results in the victim's death can carry up to 10 years under Article 387.

"The punishment depends mainly on how serious the injuries are and what happened during the fight," Elrafei said, adding that courts consider medical reports and whether weapons were used.

Starting a fight versus self-defence

The person who starts a fight may face a heavier punishment, but this is not automatic. Courts examine the actions of each person involved and whether their conduct was justified.

Article 58 of the Crimes and Penalties Law recognises the right to legitimate self-defence, provided the response is necessary and proportionate to the threat. For instance, someone who pushes an attacker away to protect themselves may be acting in self-defence. However, continuing to hit the person after the threat has ended could expose them to criminal charges.

Article 61 also allows the court to consider cases where someone exceeds the limits of legitimate self-defence in good faith as a mitigating circumstance.

"If two people willingly engage in a fight, both can be prosecuted. The fact that one person started the fight does not automatically mean the other person is innocent," Elrafei said.

Can filming a fight also land you in trouble?

People who record a fight and share the footage online could also face criminal liability, even if they did not take part in the altercation, the expert warned.

Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrime Law covers invasion of privacy, including taking, transferring or publishing photographs and videos in circumstances that violate the privacy of others.

The offence carries a minimum prison term of six months and a fine ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000, or either of the two penalties.

The provision also specifically covers taking, transmitting or publishing images of injured people, accident victims and disaster victims without their permission.

"The fact that a fight happens in a public place does not mean anyone is free to film and publish it online," Elrafei said.

He highlighted the distinction between recording an incident to report it to the police and circulating the footage publicly on social media, which may expose the person sharing it to criminal liability depending on the circumstances.

Deportation for expatriates

Foreign residents convicted of crimes may also face deportation, although it is not automatic in every case.

Under Article 126 of the Crimes and Penalties Law, a foreigner sentenced to a custodial penalty for a felony must be deported. For misdemeanours, the court has discretion to order deportation or impose it instead of the custodial sentence.

This means that not every person convicted over a fight will necessarily be deported, Elrafei explained.