Eight defendants convicted in a hotel brawl case in Abu Dhabi have had their sentences reduced following reconciliation between the parties and an appeal by the victim for their release.

The Abu Dhabi court adjusted the sentences, imposing a fine of Dh150,000 on each defendant.

The ruling took into consideration the reconciliation and withdrawal of claims between the parties, as well as the victim's appeal to the Abu Dhabi Government seeking the defendants' release.

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The sentence adjustment came after the parties reached an amicable settlement, with the victim expressing a desire for the convicted individuals to be released, according to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

On Friday, November 13, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted ten defendants after a group brawl inside a hotel. Six defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences for disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.

Two other defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.

The arrests were made following a viral video on social media of UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov being locked in a brawl. Abu Dhabi authorities have not directly linked the hotel incident to the UFC fighters.