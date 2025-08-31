Abu Dhabi court rejects employee claim of Dh20,786 unpaid wages for lack of details

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court - First Instance has recently rejected an employee's claim of over Dh20,000 of unpaid wages for lack of details while supporting other entitlements upon a private company's decision to terminate his employment.

After presenting his claim to the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiritisation, the employee filed a case in which he claimed to have worked for the company for over 15 years from July 1, 2004, to July 9, 2025.

According to court files, the employee worked with a basic salary of Dh1,000 and a total monthly wage of Dh2,400. After the termination of his services, the worker filed a lawsuit claiming that he was owed a total of Dh50,846.

During the hearings, the employee argued that the company had failed to pay him his full salary for a considerable period and submitted translated documents of his termination letter as evidence.

He sought the following compensation:

Dh18,860 as end-of-service gratuity

Dh7,800 in unused annual leave allowance

Dh20,786 in unpaid wages

One month’s salary in lieu of notice

An airfare to return home

The company, represented by its legal counsel, denied the claims and submitted written arguments and supporting documents to the court.

Court ruling

After reviewing the evidence and deliberating on the matter, the court found that the work relationship started on January 6, 2010 according to the employment contract.

In a ruling issued on August 28, it also found that the employee was entitled to a gratuity payment of Dh13,610.

In addition to this, he was also awarded Dh2,000 in compensation for unused annual leave, as well as Dh2,400 as notice pay after the court determined that he had been dismissed without prior warning. In line with Article 13 of the Labour Law, the judge also granted his request for a return air ticket.

However, the worker’s claim for more than Dh20,000 in unpaid salaries was dismissed. The court explained that he had failed to specify the salaries claimed or the amounts deducted, making it impossible to support his allegation of unpaid wages.

In its final ruling, the court ordered the company to pay the worker Dh17,010 in total, in addition to covering the cost of his travel ticket.

The company was also directed to bear part of the court fees, while the judgment was declared immediately enforceable.

The case serves as a reminder to both employers and employees of the necessity of maintaining clear records and fulfilling contractual obligations.

It also underscores the UAE’s legal framework in protecting workers’ rights, while ensuring that claims are supported by documented evidence.