UAE: Abu Dhabi court awards man Dh100,000 after dental implant goes wrong

A man was awarded Dh100,000 by a court in the Capital, Abu Dhabi, after a dental implant procedure went wrong, leading him to undergo another surgery to fix the error.

The ruling, issued by Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims on October 8, 2025, followed a lawsuit filed by the man against a dentist and a dental centre after the failed medical procedure caused him severe pain and further complications.

In his case, the man (the claimant) asked the court to order both defendants (the dentist and the clinic) to pay him Dh300,000 in compensation for physical, emotional and financial damages, plus 9% legal interest.

He claimed that the dental implant slipped into his sinus cavity, and he had to undergo another major medical operation under complete anesthesia to remove it.

Defendants' argument

Both the dentist and the clinic denied their responsibility on the grounds of the acquittal of the dentist in a previous criminal case regarding the same incident.

They also tried to add the insurance company (Abu Dhabi National Takaful) as a third party in the case, saying that it should take part in covering the damages.

After reviewing the case and all medical reports, the higher medical liability committee found that the dentist did not follow standard medical practices, resulting in the error.

It added that the dentist also failed to properly assess the stability of the dental implant, which caused it to slip into the patient's sinus cavity.

However, it made it clear that it was "non-gross medical error"; a minor mistake that did not cause the patient any permenant disability.

Court ruling

The court rejected the defendants claims, saying that the medical committee’s report is final and binding, and it clearly stated that a medical error occurred.

In its response to other arguments, the court stated that insurance disputes must first be filed with the official insurance dispute committee before going to court, adding that although the dentist was acquitted in a criminal court, the civil court can still find her professionally liable for damages.

The court hence ordered the dentist and the clinic to jointly pay Dh100,000 in total compensation, rejecting the claimant's demand of Dh300,000 and the 9% interest. The Dh100,000 compensation covers all physical, emotional, and financial damages. The dentist and the clinic must also pay the court fees and legal costs.