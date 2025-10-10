UAE: How learning Arabic young helps create a 'sense of belonging'

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, inaugurated the second edition of the Early Childhood Literacy Conference in Sharjah on Thursday. The three-day event, running from October 10 to 12, brings together global experts to explore innovative approaches to promoting Arabic literacy in early childhood.

In her keynote address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasised the foundational role of language in shaping identity. “Sharjah’s vision, guided by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sets language at the heart of identity,” she stated.

“Teaching Arabic in early childhood is about fostering communication and a sense of belonging. Through this conference, we are building modern, creative ways to help children grow and develop, feeling confident in their language, culture and their future.”

The conference, organised by Kalimat Group in partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development, is the first of its kind in the Arab world. It aims to advance early childhood education by integrating songs, stories, play, arts, and technology into Arabic language learning.

The programme will feature 16 panel sessions and 26 workshops, addressing key themes such as the science of reading in Arabic, the role of artificial intelligence in literacy, and teaching methodologies inspired by Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Cambridge models.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikha Bodour toured the conference, including the 'Border Crossings' exhibition, a Reggio Emilia-inspired display on the relationship between the natural environment and digital media.

She also visited the workshop area and the books corner, which features early childhood educational materials.

Dr Meera Saeed AlKaabi, Chief of the National Academy for Childhood Development, highlighted the importance of the Arabic language as a cornerstone of national identity.

“By partnering strategically with the Early Childhood Literacy Conference, we are creating a platform to share expertise and present the latest educational practices,” she said.

The opening day also included a panel discussion on the UAE government’s achievements in promoting Arabic in early childhood, with speakers from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Teachers Association – UAE.