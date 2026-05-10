Leaders in a mall: Sheikh Mohamed’s spontaneous visit reflects people-first leadership

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to a shopping mall with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reflected his “usual approach” of staying close to people and meeting them in simple, informal settings, a top diplomat has said.

In a post on X, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, described Sheikh Mohamed as one of the most prominent “field leaders”, saying he enjoys meeting people, listening to them and keeping direct contact with citizens.

“His weekly majlis is attended by hundreds, and his visits to citizens continue regularly and in different forms,” Dr Gargash said.

He was referring to Sheikh Mohamed’s tour of Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi with President El Sisi during the Egyptian leader’s visit to the UAE. Videos and photos showed the two leaders walking through the mall, greeting residents and interacting with visitors. As Khaleej Times reported, they also stopped at a Lebanese restaurant, where Sheikh Mohamed was seen shaking hands with residents and greeting them.

Dr Gargash said the mall visit was part of Sheikh Mohamed’s style of leadership and the kind of spontaneous, simple encounters he prefers away from formal protocol.

“It is the rule, not the exception,” he said. “These are the messages of true leadership: closeness to people, simplicity and humility, and strengthening confidence in these exceptional circumstances.”

The visit came as Sheikh Mohamed received President El Sisi in Abu Dhabi on May 7. According to state news agency Wam, the two leaders discussed fraternal ties and cooperation, especially in areas that support shared development priorities. They also exchanged views on regional developments and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

El Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE, and affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures taken to safeguard its security, sovereignty and people, Wam reported.

Earlier during the visit, Sheikh Mohamed and El Sisi inspected the Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE to review its readiness and efforts to strengthen operational capabilities.

Leadership style

Public appearances by UAE leaders are not unusual. They have long formed part of a leadership style built around accessibility and direct engagement with citizens and residents.

In March, during the regional conflict, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was seen walking through Dubai Mall with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

As Khaleej Times reported, the President mingled with visitors and stopped to speak to them.

Dubai Media Office had described that appearance as: “Close to the people. Steady in leadership.” One resident who greeted Sheikh Mohamed told him he felt safe in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has also been regularly seen in public spaces. In March, he toured Dubai Hills Mall, met shoppers and families, took selfies with children, checked stores and exchanged friendly remarks with visitors.

For citizens and residents, such appearances show leaders moving among the public without heavy formality, engaging directly with people in places where daily life unfolds. During periods of uncertainty, these visits can offer reassurance, signal stability and reinforce trust.