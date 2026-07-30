UAE leaders congratulate Morocco King Mohammed VI on Throne Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Mohammed VI.

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On July 30, 2026, Morocco is celebrating the 27th anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne. The King delivered a speech to the nation on the occasion, praising security and stability in Morocco, and the effectiveness of its institutions. Positive indicators, the King added, continue to grow across various sectors, reinforcing the path of economic progress and strengthening national sovereignty.