UAE leaders offer condolences to Qatar Emir on passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah.

Similar messages were sent to Sheikh Tamim by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the emir on the death of Sheikha Maryam.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The messages were sent by the Rulers, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Qatar.

On November 1, the Amiri Diwan in Qatar issued a statement mourning the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, wife of the late Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani, former ruler of the State of Qatar.

The funeral prayer was held on Saturday after Maghrib prayer at the Nasser bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Mosque in the Al Kharaitiyat area, followed by burial at the Al Kharaitiyat Cemetery.