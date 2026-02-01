UAE leaders offer condolences to Pakistan President over terrorist attacks in Balochistan
The attacks resulted in a number of deaths and injuries in Pakistan's Balochistan province
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 11:26 PM
- By:
- WAM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, regarding the victims of the terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.