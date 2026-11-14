UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the Kuwait, over the death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammad Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

According to Kuwait News agency, Sheikha Intisar passed away at 62 and will be laid to rest on Friday after Asr prayers.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolence to the Kuwaiti Emir.

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Likewise, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah also offered his condolences to the Emir of Kuwait over the passing of Sheikha Intisar.