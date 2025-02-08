Lay's chips in UAE meet 'all requirements', authority confirms amid US recall

The authority assured consumers that all food products undergo rigorous registration and inspection processes before being sold in the country
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP
Lay's chips products available in UAE markets comply with the country's approved technical requirements and regulations, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed on Saturday.
This statement was issued in response to recent reports about a recall by the US FDA involving certain Lay's products due to undeclared milk derivatives, the authority said in a post on social media platform X.
The authority, in coordination with relevant regulatory authorities, assured consumers that all food products undergo rigorous registration and inspection processes before being sold in the UAE, ensuring they meet strict safety standards and protect public health.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently escalated a recall of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, raising the risk level to the highest, Class I. The recall, which started on December 16, involved 6,344 bags (13 ounces each) of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips distributed in Oregon and Washington.
The chips may contain undeclared milk, Frito-Lay said after being informed by a consumer.
“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the FDA said on December 16.
The chips were given the highest level classification because milk is one of the FDA’s eight “major food allergens,” meaning it is one of the products that can lead to hives, rash, cramps, dizziness, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, swollen vocal cords, difficulty breathing and even unconsciousness among those who are allergic to it.
The affected chips were sold starting November 3, 2024. It’s important to note that this recall only affects the Classic Potato Chips variety, with no other products, flavours, sizes, or variety packs included.
While the UAE has consistently ensured the safety of products sold in its markets, the recent Lay's recall serves as a reminder of the ongoing vigilance required. This follows similar actions taken by the Ministry regarding other food and beverage products, like Coca-Cola and pepperoni beef, where safety concerns were swiftly addressed and clarified.
The UAE authority confirmed on January 30 that Coca-Cola beverages in the country are safe for consumption and free of high levels of chlorate. This clarification came after the European bottling unit of Coca-Cola ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and other beverages on January 29 due to elevated chlorate levels.
Earlier, on January 22, the Ministry also confirmed that pepperoni beef products withdrawn from supermarkets were safe to consume. The recall had occurred earlier in January after concerns about potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. MoCCAE had acted quickly on January 11 to investigate the contamination risk before allowing the products back into the market.
