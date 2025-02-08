Lay's chips in UAE meet 'all requirements', authority confirms amid US recall

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP

Lay's chips products available in UAE markets comply with the country's approved technical requirements and regulations, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed on Saturday.

This statement was issued in response to recent reports about a recall by the US FDA involving certain Lay's products due to undeclared milk derivatives, the authority said in a post on social media platform X.

The authority, in coordination with relevant regulatory authorities, assured consumers that all food products undergo rigorous registration and inspection processes before being sold in the UAE, ensuring they meet strict safety standards and protect public health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently escalated a recall of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, raising the risk level to the highest, Class I. The recall, which started on December 16, involved 6,344 bags (13 ounces each) of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips distributed in Oregon and Washington.

The chips may contain undeclared milk, Frito-Lay said after being informed by a consumer.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the FDA said on December 16.

The chips were given the highest level classification because milk is one of the FDA’s eight “major food allergens,” meaning it is one of the products that can lead to hives, rash, cramps, dizziness, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, swollen vocal cords, difficulty breathing and even unconsciousness among those who are allergic to it.