Tue, Nov 11, 2025

UAE launches 6G initiative after success of first test in Middle East

In October, e& UAE and New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi achieved record-breaking throughput of 145 gigabits per second (Gbps)

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 1:39 PM

Updated: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 1:43 PM

The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced on Tuesday the launch of the 6G Initiative, almost a month after the successful demonstration of the first 6G Terahertz (THz) pilot in the Middle East.

The milestone, unveiled by e& UAE and New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi in October, achieved record-breaking throughput of 145 gigabits per second (Gbps).

The pilot test of 6G highlighted the potential of the network to deliver ultra-high-capacity, low-latency links and enable transformative applications such as holographic telepresence, extended reality (XR), terabit-class backhaul, and digital twins.

TDRA said the new initiative will involve key partners from federal and local government entities, telecom operators, research and development centers, and leading global technology providers.

In comments on the launch, Engineer Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General for the Telecommunications Sector at TDRA said: “We are building on a legacy of innovation and achievements, striving together toward an intelligent, hyper-connected society that fosters innovation and national prosperity.”