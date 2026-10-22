Meet Lana Nusseibeh: From UAE diplomat to UN Secretary-General candidate

For years, Lana Nusseibeh was the face of the UAE at the UN in New York. She served as the country's Permanent Representative for over 10 years, becoming a strong diplomatic force for the UAE on the world stage.

Now, she has announced her candidacy to become the next UN Secretary General after being formally nominated by the UAE. Nusseibeh is a late entrant into the race and has now become one of seven candidates eyeing the top role at the United Nations.

Her candidacy comes following the Security Council’s latest straw poll on October 16, held as part of the process to select a successor to António Guterres, whose second term ends on December 31, 2026. That poll showed that none of the seven candidates has the support of all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, all of whom have veto power.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In her vision statement, she said she has taken a leave of absence from her post as a Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She said she wants to serve in the UN role while "speaking frankly with every government and answering to none."

Nusseibeh also referenced her two young boys, saying they have taught her more about patience and urgency than any negotiation. She describes herself as a "stubbornly optimistic, relentless diplomat."

Here is a look at her life and career:

Her family

Hailing from an illustrious family, politics has been an integral part of her life. Her grandfather, Anwar Nusseibeh, was a well-known Palestinian politician who held several ministerial posts in Jordan's government and was its ambassador to Britain in the 1960s.

Her father Zaki Nusseibeh was a companion of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's founding father and has been an active contributor to the UAE government for over 50 years. Currently he is the Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and the Chancellor of UAE University.

Study and early career

She studied history at the University of Cambridge, then earned a master's degree in Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies at SOAS, University of London. Her early jobs included a stint as a Unesco consultant in Paris and a post as an analyst at the Gulf Research Centre.

More than a decade at the UN

Nusseibeh was the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN from September 2013 to April 2024. Here are some of the key moments of her tenure:

She chaired the Executive Board of UN Women and served as a Vice President of the General Assembly in 2017.

She co-chaired talks on reforming the Security Council from 2017 to 2019.

During the UAE's 2022-2023 Security Council term, she helped drive Resolution 2720, which laid the groundwork for a UN system to speed up aid to Gaza.

When she left New York, Mohamed Abushahab took over as the UAE's UN ambassador. She called her time there "the honour of a lifetime."

Upon completing her tenure, she returned to Abu Dhabi and became a Minister of State in September 2025.

Nusseibeh enters a contest that will be decided behind closed doors in the Security Council, where the five permanent members hold veto power. The next straw polls, expected in the coming weeks, will be the first test of her bid.