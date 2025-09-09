  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed appoints Lana Nusseibeh, Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State

He says that the appointments had been made after consultation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 2:54 PM

Updated: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 3:07 PM

Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri have been appointed as Ministers of State for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointments on X on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

He said that the appointments had been made after consultation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

