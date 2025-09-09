UAE: Sheikh Mohammed appoints Lana Nusseibeh, Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State

Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri have been appointed as Ministers of State for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointments on X on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

He said that the appointments had been made after consultation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.