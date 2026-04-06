Abu Dhabi shuts down seafood restaurant for repeated safety violations

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for posing serious risk to public health, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced on Monday, April 6.

Lailak Fish Monger has been closed after it was found it repeatedly violated food safety measures and failed to implement effective corrective measures.

The eatery is located in the Capital's Mohammed Bin Zayed City area (East 11).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Three days ago, another eatery — Amina Restaurant on Zayed the First Street — was closed after inspection reports highlighted ongoing breaches, prompting immediate action to safeguard consumer health.

Meanwhile on April 2, Desert Breeze Cafe, situated in the Madinat Zayed Western Souk, was shut down after it repeatedly violated food safety violations.

Crackdown on businesses for violating food safety rules continues in Abu Dhabi as the food safety authority continues to shut down and give warnings to such eateries, while also informing the public about these strict measures.