Labour reforms, green building, new sports law: 11 highlights from the first 2022 UAE Cabinet meeting

Legislation put in place to attract and retain best talent, promote energy sustainability

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 7:41 PM

The UAE Cabinet approved several new regulations on Friday.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the laws pertained to various sectors, including sports, green building and workers' rights.

Some highlights include:

The Executive Regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Regulation of Labour Relations

This will enhance the sustainability of the labour market nationwide, as well as ensure the protection of workers' rights

The executive regulations define the legal framework to ensure efficiency in the labour market and attract and retain the best talent and skills

The law also supports the efforts seeking to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talents in the labour market.

The executive regulations create an advanced mechanism that will ultimately enhance ease-of-doing-business, competitiveness and productivity of the labour market

The executive regulations set the procedures that guarantee workers and employees welfare and wellbeing, and ensure a safe and healthy business environment

Executive Regulations of the Federal Law regarding the regulation and protection of industrial property rights

The law is dedicated to patents, industrial designs, integrated circuits, undisclosed information, and utility certificates

The executive regulations provide a comprehensive mechanism to implement the articles of the law including applications and details surrounding eligibility for patents and utility certificates

It also includes the conditions for granting the patent, as well as compulsory licenses, the multiplicity of compulsory licenses, and the exception to the conditions of compulsory licensing

'Green Building'

The Cabinet also approved an optional national regulation for 'Green Building' in terms of sustainability and rationalisation of energy and water use

The national regulation provides unified procedures and practices that ensure the highest standards of sustainability, including reducing the carbon footprint of construction and encouraging waste recycling at construction sites

The Cabinet decided that the application of the regulation will be optional for a period of two years for both federal and local entities

The Cabinet will then review the results before the mandatory application

Sports Law

The Sports Law regulates the sports sector and organises the relationship between the General Authority for Sports, clubs, associations, committees, federations and sports authorities in the country

The law aims to encourage community members to follow a sports lifestyle, and support sports talents to enhance the UAE's presence in all sports events at the regional and global levels

Digital Procurement Policy

The Cabinet approved the Digital Procurement Policy of the federal government, which aims to ensure a higher level of accessibility, accelerate government procurement, and reduce the time needed to fully implement the process

The policy defines the guidelines and criteria based on the best international practices that are designed to improve cost-effectiveness and maximise efficiencies

The policy supports the digital transformation of procurement across the federal entities, aligned with the UAE's vision and provide a fair and transparent process that contribute to the overall economic development.

Other Cabinet decisions

The Cabinet approved the new structure of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT), headed by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

The Cabinet also approved the decision of restructuring the Higher Committee to oversee the Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Learning Programme for three years. Headed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, the committee includes in its membership Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Chairperson of the Board of Emirates Schools Establishment and a number of officials.

The Cabinet approved a decision to establish the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation. The office will be concerned with the implementation of the decree of federal law on the Commodities Subject to Non-Proliferation in line with the requirements of international resolutions issued by the United Nations

The Cabinet approved a decision to link the federal customs systems of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security with all local customs through one unified platform to ensure integration between the concerned authorities and include requirements and security information needed.

The Cabinet approved a number of agreements with various countries around the world, on Avoidance of Double Taxation, and protecting and encouraging investments.

The Cabinet also approved the agreement of the system that connects all payment systems in the GCC countries and agreed on the UAE joining the Leaders' Pledge for Nature during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.